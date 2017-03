Washburn’s Skeens Tabbed as 2nd Team All-Region

Four MIAA men’s basketball players earned All-Central Region honors announced today by the Conference Commissioners Association. The list included Justin Pitts of Northwest Missouri who was named the Regional Player of the Year and earned first team honors.

Rob Davis of Fort Hays State earned second teams honors along with Washburn’s Brady Skeens and Lincoln’s Anthony Virdure.

2016-17 D2 Conference Commissioner’s Men’s Basketball All-Central Region

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Justin Pitts, Northwest Missouri State

FIRST TEAM

Gage Davis, St. Cloud State University

Aaron Lien, Minnesota State University Moorhead

Justin Pitts, Northwest Missouri State University

Braxton Reeves, East Central University

Jordan Spencer, Augustana University