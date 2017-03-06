Washington To Host Farm Profit Conference Wednesday Evening

Outlook for agriculture from the weather, lender and marketing opinions are on tap for Washington, Kansas.

“It’s the WIBW Radio Farm Profit Conference Wednesday evening, March 8, at the First National Bank Basement, 101 C Street,” announced Kelly Lenz, longtime WIBW farm director who organized the program.

Coordinated in cooperation with the River Valley Extension District, it’s a free education and fun evening beginning with farmers and ranchers welcome in the doors at 5:30 to view displays of a couple dozen farm businesses sponsoring the conference. Supper’s at 6 o’clock, with the program set to get underway about 6:45.

Kicking off the speakers in a popular return engagement at Farm Profit Conferences is Mary Knapp, assistant state climatologist from Kansas State University. She’ll present “The 2017 Weather Outlook.”

Impossible to farm in today’s age without financial assistance, and that’s sometimes a complex endeavor. To help, Bob Campbell, senior vice president of Frontier Farm Credit of the Farm Credit Services of America, will discuss “Working With Your Lender During Tough Times.”

Highlight speaker climaxing the evening will be the most educational, likewise most entertaining, enthusiastic presentation by Darrell Holaday of Country Futures analyzing “Which Way Do We Go.”

Now, it’s a complimentary evening, but farmers are always hungry, and sure don’t want to miss their supper. To make sure that doesn’t happen, reservations are required by calling the River Valley Extension District office at 785-325-2121, or email kelly.lenz@alphamediausa.com.

Sponsorships are still available to feature Prime Ag Time commercials on WIBW, attendance, display, recognition on program, introduction and visiting with the large group of farmers and ranchers in attendance from throughout north central Kansas and southern Nebraska. Just email frank.buchman@wibwradio.com, or call Frank at 785-228-7259, to get on board.