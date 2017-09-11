Washington’s Fall Fest Features Car And Truck Show With Full Day Of Family Entertainment On Schedule

Washington is a famous name.

There are many things named Washington: towns, schools, streets, buildings and the list goes on.

Majority have been such entitled in respectful memory of the nation’s first president.

One such acclaimed is Washington, Kansas, in a realm all its own.

Alive and thriving farming community, the Washington County seat’s population bursts at the seams this Saturday.

“It’ll be the 12th annual FNB Fall Fest, September 16, in Washington, Kansas,” proudly announced Ryan W. Kern.

Wearing two hats for the full day’s festivities, Kern is Washington’s mayor and also serves as FNB’s assistant vice president.

FNB of Washington is instrumental in coordinating the car and truck show, but it’s a community affair.

“Bruna Implement Company is also a joint sponsor, and everybody throughout the county and many miles around becomes involved,” Kern verified.

All entries have been invited for the show at Courthouse Square. Registration is from 8:30, to 10:30, with judging throughout late morning and early afternoon.

Stock and modified classes for cars and trucks are based on model year from 1949 and older, through 1985 and newer. “Of course, this can change according to who shows up,” Kern admitted.

“If you have a car or truck you’re proud of, bring it,” he insisted.

Specialty trophies are to be awarded, with awards presented to judges’ selected top three entries in each class.

“There’ll be entertainment and fun for everyone from all around throughout the day,” Kern proclaimed.

Most folks like to eat, and there’ll be plenty for all. “Food vendors starting out with a full fare breakfast will be offering good eating throughout the day,” Kern assured. Breakfast at the Methodist Church begins at 7 o’clock.

Highway 36 Garage Sales are the opportunity to sell what’s no longer needed and buy what just can’t be done without.

“Everybody has fun just walking through the displays and generally dip into their pocketbooks,” Kern grinned.

There’ll be many arts-crafts for sale, commercial exhibits, special musical entertainment, a Poker Walk, and a 50-50 drawing.

“Special signups for unique prizes are planned throughout the community,” Kern said.

What’s a festival without children? So, ample planning has gone into coordinating special games for the kids. A variety of inflatables are to be on hand for many bouncing good times.

“A number of the kids are excited that pony rides are also being added this year,” Kern noted.

Appropriate to reflect a bit more about “the acclaimed” Washington, Kansas.

“It’s a ‘typical township square mile’ that approximately 1,200 residents call home,” Kern defined. “Washington is packed with history dating back to the spring of 1860 when the town was established.

“Within that same year, Washington was named county seat for Washington County. It was built on the pioneering spirit from the Oregon and Mormon trails,” Kern continued.

“The town has a history involving the Pony Express, where farmers and ranchers stayed to build their homes and pursue agriculture operations,” said Jim Scheetz, author of the website KSGenWeb Project.

“Washington’s downtown business district is home to a variety of shopping experiences to indulge in with several merchants you won’t find anywhere else,” Kern pointed out.

“We’re especially proud of Munchkinland Playground and Fitness Trail, just south of the fairgrounds, rodeo arena and fire station,” Kern stated.

The playground has a “Wizard of Oz” and Kansas theme woven in. It required approximately $90,000 to build, 42,000 screws, six miles of lumber and 14,000 volunteer hours.

“A coordinating committee planned and organized the construction of the playground, fundraising events and gathering donations for more than a year,” Kern credited.

“It was constructed because the mayor of Munchkinland in the movie was a Washington native,” Kern related. “His custom built home remains in Washington with tours offered to the public.”

Additional information about the FNB Fall Fest is available from Kern at 785-325-2221, or info@fnbwashington.com, as well as www.washingtonks.net.