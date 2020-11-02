WATCH: Playoffs Week 1 Envista Credit Union Game of the Week – Dodge City vs Topeka High
The first Envista Credit Union 580Preps Game of the Week for the 2020 playoffs featured plenty of scoring, but unfortunately for the home team all the points belonged to the visitors, with Dodge City knocking off Topeka High 39-0 in 6A West action.
Topeka High finishes the year 2-4, while Dodge City improves to 4-5 ahead of a matchup with top-seeded Lawrence next Friday.
The Red Demons got out to an early lead, scoring touchdowns on their first two possessions. Conversely, the Trojans weren’t able to develop any sort of offensive chemistry early, punting multiple times and throwing two interceptions in the first half.
Defensively, however, Topeka High made plays to keep it in the game, forcing two turnovers on downs and a fumble through the end zone on Dodge City’s last three possessions of the first half. That unit was on the field a ton in the second half and started to get worn down, though, giving up 26 points after halftime.
Overall Dodge City finished with 321 total yards compared to just 82 for Topeka High.
You can re-watch the game, with the radio broadcast included, any time on our YouTube channel or our Facebook page.
YouTube:
Facebook: