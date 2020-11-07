WATCH: Playoffs Week 2 Envista Credit Union Game of the Week – Blue Valley Southwest vs. Seaman

The Blue Valley Southwest Timberwolves upset the Seaman Vikings in the regional round of the Kansas state football playoffs on Friday, with the No. 9 seed beating the No. 1 seed 27-21 at Seaman Stadium,
Both team scored on their first possession of the game, tying things up at 7 apiece before the first quarter wound down. That was it for the scoring until senior Peyton Murray returned an intercepted pass 80 yards for a touchdown midway through the second quarter.
The Timberwolves had an answer, though, with senior quarterback Tanner Curry connecting with Zach Atkins for a 76-yard touchdown strike with one minute on the clock in the second quarter.
Seaman scored just once more, eating up 5:40 of game time on a 12-play drive to open the second half, capped off by a touchdown pass from senior Reid Cowan to junior Casen Stallbaumer.
The game turned in the middle of the fourth quarter, though, with Seaman leading 21-14. Cowan injured his shoulder while in on punt protection and didn’t return to the game. Blue Valley Southwest scored twice more in that period, including a one-yard quarterback sneak for a touchdown by Curry, then a game-winning touchdown pass to Atkins with under a minute to play.
Cowan had a tough time passing in the loss, throwing for just 76 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. It was the first time he had thrown a pick since Week 3 in a loss to Junction City. Curry threw for 283 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions for Blue Valley Southwest.
The Vikings’ season ends with a 7-2 overall record in the second round of the playoffs. The Timberwolves, meanwhile, improved to 3-4 this year with the win and will face St. Thomas Aquinas in the sectional round.
