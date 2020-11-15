WATCH: Sectional playoffs Envista Credit Union Game of the Week – Nemaha Central vs. Osage City
Two of the best teams in class 2A went toe-to-toe in a defensive struggle in the sectional round of this year’s playoffs, with Nemaha Central surviving against Osage City 7-0 on the Envista Credit Union Game of the Week.
There weren’t many scoring plays but there was still plenty of excitement, with two of the top defenses in the state playing one of the best games of their respective seasons. Each defense forced four turnovers, including three each in the first half.
The only score of the contest came in the first quarter and was set up by an early turnover. After Osage City sophomore quarterback Landon Boss was intercepted on fourth down on the Indians’ first possession, Nemaha Central was set up with great field position. The Thunder needed just three plays to cash in, notably including a 46-yard run by senior running back Gage Palic and a four-yard touchdown run by junior quarterback Zac Kramer.
The first half ended in chaos, with three turnovers on as many possession between the two teams to end the opening 24 minutes. The second half began in similar fashion, with neither team moving the ball on their first two possessions.
Kramer was intercepted to start the fourth quarter, though, with senior linebacker Brody Littrell picking off a fourth-down pass and returning it 65 yards deep into plus territory for the Indians. They weren’t able to cash in, however, with their drive ending on a fourth-down pass breakup by sophomore Nemaha Central cornerback Gavin Cain.
The Thunder were able to run out the final 8:49 of game time with a 15-play drive, including three third-down conversions and a fourth-down conversion to seal the win.
