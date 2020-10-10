WATCH: Week 6 Envista Credit Union Game of the Week – Manhattan vs Washburn Rural
Week 6 was a wild one around the high school football landscape in Topeka, and that included a game to remember in our Envista Credit Union Game of the Week between the Manhattan Indians and the Washburn Rural Junior Blues.
Washburn Rural trailed by 14 points in the fourth quarter and took the game to overtime, before Manhattan came away with a thrilling finish to win and improve to .500 on the year.
Miss any of the game? Just want to relive the action? Check below to watch the full game with our radio broadcast, with options on both YouTube and Facebook:
