WATCH: Week 7 Envista Credit Union Game of the Week – Perry-Lecompton vs. Hayden
The Week 7 edition of the Envista Credit Union 580Preps Game of the Week was a defensive slugfest between two of the best teams not just in class 3A, but in the entire state. No. 2 Perry-Lecompton entered the contest undefeated, but No. 3 Hayden had an upset on its mind, especially after falling to the Kaws twice last season, including in the sub-state round of the playoffs.
The Wildcats came away with the Week 7 win this year, holding off the Kaws at home 10-0, with all the scoring taking place in the final two minutes of the game. Hayden is now 6-1 on the year with a 3-0 district record, while Perry-Lecompton fell to 6-1 and just 2-1 in district play with one week remaining in the regular season.
If you missed the thrilling 3A tilt or just want to relive the action, you can check out the full video broadcast of each game right here, via either YouTube or Facebook.
