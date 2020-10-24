WATCH: Week 8 Envista Credit Union Game of the Week – Seaman vs Washburn Rural
The Week 8 Envista Credit Union 580Preps Game of the Week featured a city rarity: a regular-season rematch. Due to the effects of Covid-19 scheduling on the high school football season, Seaman and Washburn Rural faced off in Week 8, as previously scheduled, after already playing in Week 1 because of September schedule changes.
In the end, just like in their Week 1 meeting, the Vikings came away victorious, this time pulling out a 45-21 win.
Seaman dominated early, scoring touchdowns on its first three drives while Washburn Rural went three-and-out on its first three possessions. After a pick-six and another touchdown run, the Vikings led 35-0 at halftime.
Washburn Rural fought back and put forth a valiant effort in the second half, scoring three times, including twice in the fourth quarter.
With the win, Seaman finished the regular season 7-1 and the No. 1 seed in the 5A East playoff bracket. Washburn Rural, at 3-5, will play its first-round playoff game on the road next Friday.
If you missed the Game of the Week or just want to relive the action, you can watch the video of the game with the radio broadcast any time on either YouTube or Facebook.
