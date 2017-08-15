WIBW News Now!

Water main break floods street near Lake Shawnee

August 15, 2017 at 9:29 PM

A busy southeast Topeka street is flooded Tuesday night due to a water main break.

The water main located at SE 29th and West Edge Road, near Lake Shawnee, ruptured around 8:30 p.m.

An employee at The Dock gas station, 2838 SE 29th St, said it took less than five minutes for waters to wash over the road, creating issues for motorists passing through the area.

The employee told WIBW News Now shortly after the road starting to flood a pickup truck drill through a hard water spot going too fast and veered off the road into a ditch across from the gas station.

The driver was able to immediately pull out of the ditch and the truck did not appear to be damaged, according to the witness.

A crew member with the City of Topeka Water Department arrived in the area about 30 minutes after the water main broke. He says that given the large amount of water flowing from the main, crews may have to shut off service in the area until the leak can be repaired.

Several homes in the area are expected to be without water or have low pressure until crews can repair the main.

He did not give a timeframe on when work would be complete.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputies are in the area to assist in case any vehicles get stuck while trying to drive through the flooded area.

This is the second water main break at SE 29th and West Edge in recent months.

