Water main break shuts down busy SE Topeka street

A water main break on Wednesday morning has forced the closure of a busy section of SE 29th Street.

According to the City of Topeka, SE 29th from Kansas Avenue to just east of the railroad bridge will be closed to thru traffic for an emergency repair of a water line.

The water line runs down the middle of SE 29th Street.

Marked detours are in place, rerouting traffic to Adams to 37th to Kansas back to 29th Street.

Access to businesses east of the rail bridge will be open from Adams only and businesses west of the rail bridge will have access from Kansas only.

A news release from the City of Topeka did not give an estimated date when the road will be reopened.