Water usage is being better controlled in parts of Kansas, says water experts

Water experts at the Kansas Geological Survey have potential good news for ag producers that use water from the High Plains Aquifer.

“The best case scenario is that we can significantly reduce the rate of decline in water levels in the Ogallala,” said KGS senior scientist and geohydrology section chief Jim Butler. “In some areas, there’s a possibility of actually being able to stabilize the water levels for the next one to two decades.”

Usage still has to decline to meet that goal.

“The bottom line is in order to do this, we have to reduce pumping,” said Butler. “There’s no other magic bullet here. You’ve got to reduce pumping. What the Governor wanted us to talk about when we went out west with him was just how much reduction is needed to make a significant impact on the rate of declines.”

There is one area of Kansas where reductions are working without negatively affecting profits to this point.

“East of Colby is a 99 square-mile area where the guys got together and said, hey, we want to reduce pumping by 20 percent in the next five years,” said Butler. “Then, the state comes in, the regulators come in to make sure everybody is playing by the agreed upon rules, and they set their goal as 20 percent. They got to 35 percent on average for the last four years. According to those guys, it hasn’t affected the bottom line.”

The result is that the decline rate there has gone from about 2 feet per year to about 5 inches per year without affecting the bottom line of producers in the area.

Actions that can be taken to achieve reductions include shutting off irrigation pivots when it rains, growing more drought-resistant crops and growing a greater variety of crops. Technologies such as soil-moisture probes that indicate when irrigation is or isn’t needed and high-efficiency irrigation systems that lose less water to evaporation have made reduction efforts easier, as well.