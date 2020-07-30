Watkins Affidavit Released
A Shawnee County sheriff’s detective says U.S. Representative Steve Watkins lied to her when he claimed he didn’t actually vote in a local election, and wasn’t responsible for listing a UPS store as his home address.
The Kansas Reflector reports that Detective Stephanie Dicken’s affidavit was released in response to requests filed by Kansas media outlets.
During an interview with the detective, which was recorded, Watkins blamed the mix-up in addresses on a staffer who would have filled out the forms for him.
The detective said Kansas Department of Revenue provided surveillance video and supporting documentation that show Watkins changed his residential and mailing address in person at a driver’s license office in Topeka, making him personally responsible for listing the address of the UPS store.
Watkins also told the detective he didn’t actually vote for city council.
The detective checked the mail-in ballots from the group that would have included Watkins, and discovered there were no blank ballots.
Attorneys for Watkins asked the court to seal the charging affidavit, saying that publication would prevent witnesses from coming forward.
District Judge Penny Moylan rejected the request, noting consideration for the public interest.