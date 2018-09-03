Watkins sees differences between himself and opponent, similarities with current Representative

After what he described as a ‘spirited primary’, Republican Second District nominee for Congress Steve Watkins quickly lines out the differences he sees between his campaign and that of his opponent, Democrat Paul Davis.

“I’m a small government, low tax, low regulation guy,” said Watkins. “I believe in equal opportunity, not equal outcome. All of this is juxtaposed nicely against the liberal lobbyist lawyer Paul Davis, who believes in a big government, lots of taxes, lots of regulations.”

Watkins has hired current Congresswoman Lynn Jenkins Chief of Staff, Pat Leopold as his campaign manager. He’s trying to position himself as her natural successor and believes they are in the same place when it comes to fiscal issues, as opposed to Paul Davis, who voted often for tax increases as a state legislator.

“My opponent has voted to increase taxes over a dozen times,” said Watkins. “Income taxes and sales taxes, even fees on farm trucks. Davis has supported over $1 billion in new taxes in Kansas. I, on the other hand, want to make the tax cuts permanent. I believe in low taxes, low regulation. That’s really what unleashes and unlocks the potential of people, of Kansans and of businesses.”

Watkins also doesn’t believe Davis when he says he won’t vote for Nancy Pelosi for Speaker.

“I don’t believe that he’s being up front here,” said Watkins. “He’s received over a million dollars from Nancy Pelosi’s DCCC, now you’re not going to vote against somebody that you’ve received a million dollars for. A vote for Paul Davis is a vote for Nancy Pelosi and that is steps toward impeachment hearings. I don’t think that’s consistent with what Kansans want.”

For more information on Watkins’ campaign, go to steveforkansas.com.

The full interview with Steve Watkins is below.