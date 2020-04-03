Watkins Stays with the Chiefs after Contract Restructure
The Kansas City Chiefs offense is in the “run it back” mode for 2020.
Wide Receiver Sammy Watkins has restructured his contract and will be back with the Chiefs for 2020.
Terez Paylor of Yahoo Sports broke the news early Friday morning.
The contract and the value breaks down to this:
Kansas City feels like keeping Watkins at a nine million dollar cap hit and saving five million dollars is better for the team then cutting Watkins and saving 14 million dollars.
The way they kept Watkins was due to the incentive package as Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network describes.
General Manager Brett Veach has kept all but one starter from Super Bowl 54 for the 2020 season.
Stefan Wisniewski is the only starter in the Super Bowl who will not be back with the Chiefs offense this coming season.