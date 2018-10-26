Watkins wants wall, but also wants immigration, legally

Kansas Republican 2nd District candidate for Congress, Steve Watkins took a nuanced position on immigration in an interview Friday.

“We want to build the wall,” said Watkins. “We want to end chain migration and the visa lottery, but we also respect that this is a nation of immigrants. My wife’s an immigrant and i’ve helped people emigrate from the Middle East to the U.S. It’s a part of our culture. We want to keep that, but not at the expense of an unsecure border.”

Watkins was an engineer and also helped with security in his Army service, so he has a bit more knowledge of how a wall might work than the average politician.

“Sensible people understand that walls are designed to help keep people safe,” said Watkins. “We use walls on the battlefield. I have helped design them, overseen the construction of them and helped to guard them. They’re not a controversial tool on the battle space. I don’t know why it’s controversial stateside.”

Walls don’t kill people, they just make it so it requires fewer people to keep areas secure.

“It’s to guide traffic, guide foot traffic or vehicular traffic to a certain ECP, in the military we call it an ECP, entry control point,” said Watkins. “We’re all about immigration, just legal immigration. Come to the control points and proceed above board, not in many cases, the dead of night by climbing over fences or creeping in. That’s not our culture. We’re a culture of laws.”

Watkins is on the ballot with Democrat Paul Davis and Libertarian Kelly Standley November 6.

