Wear Blue Friday To Increase Awareness Of Child Abuse

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt and the Kansas Child Death Review Board are encouraging Kansans to wear blue on Friday to increase awareness of child abuse. The effort is part of April’s observance of Child Abuse Prevention Month and the Blue Ribbon Campaign to Prevent Child Abuse.

“It was started by a grandmother in Virginia whose grandchild died as the result of being abused,” said Schmidt. “Every year, during child abuse prevention month, there is a day when the Blue Ribbon Campaign asks people across the country to wear blue as a sign of solidarity for kids who are abused.”

The Kansas Child Death Review Board is designated to find out what happened to children to give closure to families.

“Its mission is to try to learn something from each child death in Kansas,” said Schmidt. “Every child who dies, regardless of the cause, the circumstances of that death is reviewed by the State Child Death Review Board. It’s a team of professionals, some criminal justice professionals, law enforcement, doctors, social service people. They review the cases and they try to develop patterns. They try to identify lessons learned and make recommendations that can try to help the same from happening to other kids in the future.”

The most important thing to do to prevent child abuse is let someone know if something doesn’t look right to you.

“If you see something, say something,” said Schmidt. “If you see indications that lead you to believe that a child is being abused physically, sexually, emotionally, it’s okay to report that to an appropriate authority and allow it to be checked out.

To report suspected cases of child abuse or neglect, call the Kansas Protection Report Center at (800) 922-5330. In cases in which the child may be in imminent danger, call 911. For additional information, visit www.ag.ks.gov, or call (785) 296-7970.