WearBlueDay is Friday

blue motion contemporary business concept technology background
Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt and the Kansas State Child Death Review Board are encouraging Kansans to wear blue and post a picture on social media with the hashtag WearBlueDay this Friday to increase awareness of child abuse.
The effort is part of April’s observance of Child Abuse Prevention Month, and the Blue Ribbon Campaign to Prevent Child Abuse.
The State Child Death Review Board says warning signs of child abuse may include parents or caregivers who lack social contact outside the family, have alcohol or drug abuse problems, or are excessively controlling or resentful of a child.
Victims of child abuse may exhibit a lack of trust, be fearful or anxious about going home, have uncontrolled emotions, and lash out in anger.
Injuries such as on the stomach, cheeks, ears, mouth, or thighs raise concerns of abuse.
April was first declared as Child Abuse Prevention Month by President Ronald Reagan in 1983.