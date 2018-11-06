Weather damp but not a travel problem for Election Day

The weather shouldn’t keep you from the polls on Election Day in Kansas.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Clear this morning, with clouds moving in by late morning, and a few sprinkles possible. Scattered showers this afternoon, with a high at 52.

Tonight: Light rain and showers end, with a low at 33.

Tomorrow: Sunny and cooler, with a high at 48.

Thursday: A mix of light snow/rain early, then showers during the day, with a high at 39.

Friday: Sunny, with a high at 39.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: A 40 percent chance of rain, mainly between 9am and 4pm. Increasing clouds, with a high at 52. Light and variable wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 31.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high at 47.

Thursday: Snow likely before 8am, then rain and snow likely between 8am and 10am, then rain likely after 10am. Cloudy, with a high at 39.

Friday: Sunny, with a high at 41.