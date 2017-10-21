WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


64°F
Heavy Thunderstorms and Rain
Feels Like 64°
Winds West 9 mph
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Chance of a Thunderstorm76°
47°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy71°
44°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear70°
45°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy58°
41°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear72°
51°

Weather threats cause rescheduling of community events

by on October 21, 2017 at 4:47 PM (51 mins ago)

Due to expected bad weather in the Northland area, the North Topeka On the Move Association (NOTOMA) has postponed the “Classic Movie Night in NOTO” event that was to be held Saturday evening in the NOTO Arts District. The movie screening of Steven Spielberg’s “ET” will now take place on Sunday, October 22, 2017 at 7pm in the street of the 900 block of North Kansas Avenue.

“This would have been our second rainout for our inaugural movie series,” said John Campos II, President of the North Topeka On the Move Association. “Our organization launched Classic Movie Nights in NOTO to help local businesses increase their customer volume and to provide a community event in the heart of North Topeka. We wanted to have at least one screening before the end of 2017, so we contacted the city staff for help. Through close collaboration our event was successfully rescheduled. We are very grateful that the City of Topeka staff has been helpful and gracious through the process! Bring your lawn chairs, beanbags and blankets and come down to the NOTO Arts district and enjoy the show.”

Classic Movie Nights in NOTO is an annual movie series sponsored by NOTOMA and local North Topeka businesses. Movie screenings are held on the 3rd Saturday of the month between May-Oct.

Also rescheduled is the Refuel Topeka skating party. That skating party will now be Sunday, October 29th from 5-7 pm.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.