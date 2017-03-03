Weatherbugs, Log On: March is National Weather Podcast Month

For those who want to learn more about Mother Nature, March is National Weather Podcast Month.

“There are eight of us that are participating in National Weather Podcast Month,” said meteorologist Jennifer Narramore. “We’re actually running a hashtag on Twitter, #nwpm. The cool thing about podcasts is you can put them together for all different varieties of interest.”

Podcasts are still a relatively new phenomenon, but those who adopted early are into the hundreds of episodes by now.

“The grandfather of them all is Weather Brains,” Narramore said. “That was started many years ago, founded by host James Spann. It’s just a panel of meteorologists, broadcasters, they come together and they chat about what’s going on in the weather world.”

Narramore and her colleague with The Storm Report, Dan Holiday, collaborate on a podcast, Tornado Talk, as well.

“We do something a little bit different,” said Narramore. “We put together Tornado Talk almost a year ago. You can find us at TornadoTalk.com. We tell stories of historical events.”

Their latest podcast is a two part episode talking about the March 2-3, 2012 Tornado Outbreak that spanned 13 states.

To find out more about all the participants in National Weather Podcast Month and find links to their podcasts, go to w9lw.farlowconsulting.com/nwpm/.