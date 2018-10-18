Wednesday Atchison County wreck kills one, injures one

A man is dead, and a woman injured, following a late Wednesday night Atchison County two vehicle crash.

Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie tells MSC News the wreck happened on U.S. Highway 73, about a quarter-mile south of 258th Road, when a northbound vehicle crossed the centerline, colliding head on with a second vehicle, driven by a woman from Leavenworth. Both drivers were traveling alone.

Laurie says the man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the woman was transported by Atchison County EMS for hospital treatment. Names are not released as the investigation continues.

The fatal wreck was reported around 11:40 Wednesday night.

MSC News Brian Hagen contributed this story.