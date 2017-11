A fire in the 1400 block of SW Polk Wednesday morning is more than likely accidental.

When fire crews arrived just before 11:00 a.m., there was heavy smoke and flames showing.

The occupant of the home was able to get out safely. The fire did $35,000 in damage with $20,000 of that to the original house and $10,000 to contents, with $5000 to adjacent structures.

The initial investigation found a homemade heating device too close to combustible materials.