Wednesday I-70 stop results in drug arrest

by on April 19, 2018 at 8:27 AM (2 hours ago)

Eleven and a half pounds of marijuana were found Wednesday after a traffic stop on I-70.

Just after 11:30a.m. Wednesday, deputies stopped a vehicle near Urish Road for a license plate registration violation, according to a media release from Sgt. Todd Stallbaumer.

The suspect identified as 29-year-old Robert C. Rodriguez, refused to follow a deputy’s instructions. Another officer tased Rodriguez.

He was taken to a local hospital for a medical examination before being booked for possession of marijuana with the intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The amount of marijuana found is worth about $20,000.

Rodriguez is being held without bond.