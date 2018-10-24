Wednesday morning fire injures one critically

The fire that sent a Topeka woman to the hospital with critical injuries was likely started by improper disposal of smoking materials.

Fire crews responded just before 2 a.m. Wednesday to 3400 SW 29th Terrace Apartment #2 where light smoke was showing from a two story building. While searching for the fire, they found the woman who was treated and taken to a Topeka hospital in critical condition.

The fire was located in the bedroom and quickly extinguished keeping the fire contained within the apartment of fire origin. Smoke was ventilated from the surrounding apartments.

One pet was removed from the apartment of fire origin and transferred to the animal shelter for safe keeping.

Damages are estimated at $30,000.