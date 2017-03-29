Wednesday Morning Wreck In Geary County Leaves Semi Driver Hurt

A Wednesday morning wreck injured a semi driver on I-70.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2005 semi pulling a flatbed full of concrete powder was eastbound on Interstate 70 just east of the U.S. 77 interchange just before 8:45 a.m. when 42-year-old Matthew Weah of Kansas City, Missouri lost control.

Weah’s truck entered the center median and overturned, causing the trailer to separate from the truck. The trailer came to rest on its top.

Weah was transported to Geary Community Hospital to be checked out. He was buckled up at the time of the crash.