WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Wednesday night shooting in Wichita may have been self defense

by on September 27, 2018 at 12:49 PM (4 hours ago)

Wichita police say a man who was fatally shot was demanding money from the shooter after a road rage confrontation.

Lt. Todd Ojile says 23-year-old Jose DeLeon was shot to death Wednesday night after DeLeon and an 18-year-old step-brother pulled in front of a truck.  He says DeLeon got out of his vehicle and began demanding money from the 39-year-old male driver of the truck.

The Wichita Eagle reports Ojile says after a brief verbal confrontation, DeLeon began smashing the truck’s back window with a golf club.  Ojile says the driver of the truck then shot DeLeon with a handgun and called police.  The truck driver stayed on scene and was interviewed by police.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney will decide if the shooter will be charged.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.