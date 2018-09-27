Wednesday night shooting in Wichita may have been self defense

Wichita police say a man who was fatally shot was demanding money from the shooter after a road rage confrontation.

Lt. Todd Ojile says 23-year-old Jose DeLeon was shot to death Wednesday night after DeLeon and an 18-year-old step-brother pulled in front of a truck. He says DeLeon got out of his vehicle and began demanding money from the 39-year-old male driver of the truck.

The Wichita Eagle reports Ojile says after a brief verbal confrontation, DeLeon began smashing the truck’s back window with a golf club. Ojile says the driver of the truck then shot DeLeon with a handgun and called police. The truck driver stayed on scene and was interviewed by police.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney will decide if the shooter will be charged.