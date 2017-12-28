Wednesday night shooting in Lawrence leaves one dead

One person is dead after a shooting in Lawrence on Wednesday night.

Around 11 p.m. officers were dispatched to an apartment at 2310 W. 26th Street where they located 30-year-old Lei Ala A. Turner with a single gunshot wound to the chest. Despite life saving measures attempted at the scene, Turner died from her injuries.

Investigators have identified a suspect in the incident, and are working to locate him. Initial information indicates the shooting may have been accidental. Further information is not available at this time.