WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


20°F
Clear
Feels Like 13°
Winds ESE 5 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy31°
15°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Overcast38°

Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy13°
-1°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Clear10°
-7°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear12°

Wednesday night shooting in Lawrence leaves one dead

by on December 28, 2017 at 11:45 AM

One person is dead after a shooting in Lawrence on Wednesday night.

Around 11 p.m. officers were dispatched to an apartment at 2310 W. 26th Street where they located 30-year-old Lei Ala A. Turner with a single gunshot wound to the chest. Despite life saving measures attempted at the scene, Turner died from her injuries.

Investigators have identified a suspect in the incident, and are working to locate him. Initial information indicates the shooting may have been accidental.  Further information is not available at this time.