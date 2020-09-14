Week 2 2020 Helmet Stickers

Another week down and another slate of games are done in Topeka high school football. Two city teams picked up a Week 2 win, and that included a memorable edition of the Envista Credit Union Game of the Week. We’re still down to just four schools playing so far this year, but check out who the best of the best were from those four in this week’s contests:
-REID COWAN, SR, SEAMAN: Two weeks, two huge games for the Vikings’ senior quarterback. In a thrilling 28-22 win over Hayden on Friday Cowan passed for 174 yards on 15-of-22 passing with a touchdown and an interception, and he also ran for 33 yards and a score on eight carries. He further cemented his standout status on the defensive line, too, racking up three more tackles this week.
-BRADEN COLLEY, JR, SEAMAN: Colley was Seaman’s leading receiver in the Week 2 win, catching five passes for 80 yards and his first career touchdown. He’s now up to a team-best 141 receiving yards in 2020. He also tied for the Vikings’ team high in total tackles with seven.
-HUNTER WOHLER, SR, SHAWNEE HEIGHTS: The Thunderbirds picked up a huge first win of the year by knocking off Bonner Springs this week, and senior quarterback Hunter Wohler commanded the offense in the victory. He racked up 130 passing yards and two touchdowns through the air, and he tacked on another 59 yards and a score on the ground.
-DESMOND PURNELL, SR, HAYDEN: Hayden suffered its first loss of the season against Seaman, but Purnell still posted impressive numbers and equally impressive highlights in the game. That included three total touchdowns, with two through the air and a 91-yard kickoff return score to open the second half.
Other top performers in northeast Kansas this week:
-JACKSON DOOLEY, LAWRENCE: Dooley was efficient and dominant in the Lions’ 56-7 win over Washburn Rural. He went 18-of-23 passing for 297 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. That was good for a perfect NFL passer rating of 158.3.
-ANDREW KHOURY, JUNCTION CITY: In one of the most thrilling games in the state this week, Junction City pulled off a late win over Manhattan. Khoury, the Blue Jays’ senior quarterback, completed 14-of-24 passes for 290 yards with two touchdowns.
-MARCELLO BUSSEY, JUNCTION CITY: Someone had to gain all the yardage on those passes from Khoury, and Bussey did the lion’s share of that on Friday night. Bussey had six receptions for 194 yards and a touchdown in the win.
-QUINN WITTENAUER, MILL VALLEY: The Jaguars continue steamrolling teams to open the season and Wittenauer is doing the same to opposing defenders. He scored three touchdowns and had 178 yards rushing this week in a 70-21 win over De Soto.