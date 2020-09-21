Week 3 2020 Helmet Stickers

In city action this past Friday a pair of teams won, with Hayden knocking off Manhattan and Washburn Rural picking up its first win with a victory over Pittsburg, and there were competitive games with stellar performances all over the slate. Check out some of the biggest games from local players in Week 3 action:
-DESMOND PURNELL, SR, HAYDEN: Purnell has now earned three helmet stickers in as many weeks after another massive performance in Week 3. He scored three total touchdowns, two on the ground and one through the air, including one from behind center and one that went 79 yards. He now has 10 scores on the season.
-JAYDEN RAINER, SR, HAYDEN: Just like Purnell, Rainer ran for over 110 yards in Hayden’s Week 3 win over Manhattan and he also had a touchdown run over 70 yards, going 73 yards for his big score. He also tacked on another 26-yard touchdown run for his first two rushing touchdowns of 2020.
-COOPER CARLGREN, SR, WASHBURN RURAL: The senior pivot for Washburn Rural turned in a gritty performance in Week 3. He was an efficient 10-for-15 passing for 124 yards, and he also led the Junior Blues in rushing with 20 carries for 71 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
-AUSTIN FAGER & MA’KENTTIS ADAMS, JR & SO, WASHBURN RURAL: It was a committee effort by the running backs for Washburn Rural in the Junior Blues’ first win of the season. The two combined for 79 yards on 22 carries in the win. Adams scored two touchdowns on his only two carries, while Fager rushed for 44 yards, sealed the game with a late first down and had a crucial interception.
-NATHAN ZEFERJAHN, SR, SEAMAN: Zeferjahn has been a touchdown machine so far this season and that was the case again in Seaman’s 34-27 loss to Junction City. He rushed 28 times for 153 yards and four touchdowns, giving him eight for the year.
Other top performers in northeast Kansas this week:
-DEVIN NEAL, LAWRENCE: The future Kansas Jayhawk continues to dominate. He put up over 200 yards rushing and scored three times in the Chesty Lions’ win over Olathe West this week.
-THAD METCALFE, PERRY-LECOMPTON: Metcalfe stepped in to replace star Kaws quarterback William Welch, who went down with an injury on Friday. Metcalfe helped lead Perry-Lecompton to a win, leading it in rushing with 112 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries.
-D.J. GIDDENS, JUNCTION CITY: Giddens led all players in total yards from scrimmage in Friday’s Seaman/Junction City thriller, rushing 14 times for 147 yards and four touchdowns.