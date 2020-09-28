Week 4 2020 Helmet Stickers

Two city teams came away with victories in Week 4, and several others played strong games despite losing efforts. There were plenty of big performances around Topeka and the area this weekend, and we’re highlighting the best of the best:
REID COWAN, SR, SEAMAN: The Seaman Vikings rolled to their third win of the season over Topeka West in Week 4, and Cowan put up another round of gaudy numbers in the win. He completed 8-of-9 passes for 147 yards and threw three touchdowns to three different receivers. He also ran for a pair of second-half scores, including a 53-yard touchdown.
CASEN STALLBAUMER, JR, SEAMAN: Stallbaumer has been a weapon on both sides of the ball this year, which he embodied again against Topeka West. He accounted for both Seaman touchdowns in the first quarter, catching a pass from Cowan and returning an interception for a touchdown.
DESMOND PURNELL, SR, HAYDEN: Make it 13 touchdowns on the year for Purnell, who led the Wildcats to a 49-0 blowout win over Coffeyville in Week 4. He ran for two touchdowns and returned the opening kickoff for another, his second kick return score in the last three weeks.
MA’KENTTIS ADAMS, SO, WASHBURN RURAL: The Junior Blues came up a short in a great game against Junction City this Friday, but Adams was a star anyway. He rushed for 110 yards, including a 62-yard touchdown on the first drive of the second half. He finished the game with 110 rushing yards. Entering the game, he had 103 rushing yards on the season.
Other top performers in northeast Kansas this week:
ANDREW KHOURY, JUNCTION CITY: Khoury threw the ball all over the yard on Friday night against Washburn Rural, posting a gaudy 16.5 yards per attempt (13-21, 346 yards) with three touchdowns and a pick.
CAMDEN KIRMER, EMPORIA: Kirmer racked up a touchdown in three different ways on Friday in a 30-8 win over Highland Park. He caught a touchdown pass in the first quarter, returned a punt for a score in the second and added a touchdown pass in the fourth.
JACKSON MILLER, DE SOTO: De Soto handed Lansing its first loss of the season in United Kansas Conference action in Week 4, and Miller racked up 154 yards passing on 6-of-8 completions with two touchdowns, and rushed for another 64 yards with a score.
CANON KARN, HOLTON: Karn was an offensive and defensive star for Holton in a 45-21 win over Sabetha, rushing for 166 yards and two touchdowns on offense and making 14 tackles on defense.