Week 6 Envista Credit Union Game of the Week Highlights – Manhattan vs Washburn Rural
Our Week 6 Envista Credit Union Game of the Week was one of the best games in the region this year, with Manhattan edging out Washburn Rural at Bowen-Glaze Stadium 32-31 in overtime. The game featured a 14-point fourth-quarter comeback by Washburn Rural, a quarterback battle to remember and much more.
Check out the biggest highlights from the 6A Centennial League classic between the Indians and Junior Blues here: