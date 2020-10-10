      Weather Alert

Week 6 Envista Credit Union Game of the Week Highlights – Manhattan vs Washburn Rural

Oct 10, 2020 @ 3:05am

Our Week 6 Envista Credit Union Game of the Week was one of the best games in the region this year, with Manhattan edging out Washburn Rural at Bowen-Glaze Stadium 32-31 in overtime. The game featured a 14-point fourth-quarter comeback by Washburn Rural, a quarterback battle to remember and much more.

Check out the biggest highlights from the 6A Centennial League classic between the Indians and Junior Blues here:

