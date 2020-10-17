Week 7 Envista Credit Union Game of the Week Highlights – Perry-Lecompton vs. Hayden
The Week 7 Envista Credit Union 580Preps Game of the Week didn’t feature much scoring but it did feature a ton of action, with Hayden holding off previously undefeated Perry-Lecompton 10-0.
Hayden was led by senior running back Desmond Purnell, who rushed for 121 yards on 14 carries with the game’s lone touchdown. He had 105 of his yards on just nine second-half carries. Senior cornerback and kicker Skyler Specht also had a big game for the Wildcats, intercepting a pair of passes and kicking the decisive score with just 1:28 to play in the game.
Check out the biggest highlights from the defensive battle between Perry-Lecompton and Hayden here:
To watch the full rebroadcast of the Week 7 Game of the Week, click here.