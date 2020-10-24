      Breaking News
Topeka Zoo announces the passing of Avus the Lion

Week 8 Envista Credit Union Game of the Week Highlights – Seaman vs. Washburn Rural

Oct 24, 2020 @ 12:55am

The Seaman Vikings improved to 7-1 on the season and earned the No. 1 seed in the class 5A East playoff bracket with a 45-21 win over Washburn Rural in the last week of the regular season.

Seaman senior quarterback Reid Cowan had an efficient night in the win, completing 12-of-15 passes for 142 yards with a pair of touchdowns, while senior fullback Nathan Zaferjahn scored three touchdowns and led the Vikings in rushing. Senior defensive tackle Ewan Mills also returned an interception for a touchdown.

As for Washburn Rural, which finished the regular season 3-5 overall, senior quarterback Cooper Carlgren finished the day 4-of-7 passing for 71 yards with a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown. He also led the Junior Blues in rushing with 35 yards. Robby Bolin passed the 600-yard mark this season after catching four passes for 92 yards.

Check out the full highlight package from the Week 8 Seaman-Washburn Rural matchup here:

You May Also Like
Sports Talk On Demand
Sports
Saturday morning shooting under investigation, five persons being sought
Health official frustrated with people looking for ways to "wiggle around" the restrictions of stay-at-home order
Sports Scoreboard