Week 8 Envista Credit Union Game of the Week Highlights – Seaman vs. Washburn Rural
The Seaman Vikings improved to 7-1 on the season and earned the No. 1 seed in the class 5A East playoff bracket with a 45-21 win over Washburn Rural in the last week of the regular season.
Seaman senior quarterback Reid Cowan had an efficient night in the win, completing 12-of-15 passes for 142 yards with a pair of touchdowns, while senior fullback Nathan Zaferjahn scored three touchdowns and led the Vikings in rushing. Senior defensive tackle Ewan Mills also returned an interception for a touchdown.
As for Washburn Rural, which finished the regular season 3-5 overall, senior quarterback Cooper Carlgren finished the day 4-of-7 passing for 71 yards with a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown. He also led the Junior Blues in rushing with 35 yards. Robby Bolin passed the 600-yard mark this season after catching four passes for 92 yards.
Check out the full highlight package from the Week 8 Seaman-Washburn Rural matchup here: