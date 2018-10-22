Week Eight 2018 Recap, Helmet Stickers and Highlights

Though it seems like only yesterday that the football season began, the regular season came to a close on Friday night. Teams were jockeying for playoff positioning and the right to at least one more home game as action took place across the state. With two heated city rivalries taking center stage, here’s how the action played out, with helmet stickers for the heroes of the night…

TOPEKA HIGH 56, TOPEKA WEST 20

Even without the services of Ky Thomas, who sat with a minor injury, the Trojans had plenty of firepower to take down the Chargers for a thirteenth consecutive time, and clinch a share of the Centennial League title. Topeka High eclipsed 500 yards of total offense and scored the game’s first 42 points en route to their sixth straight win. The Chargers, for their part, fought hard in the second half and pieced together a pair of late scoring drives.

Helmet Stickers:

–JACQEZ BARKSDALE, RB – The Trojans were without the city’s leading rusher, so the city’s second leading rusher stepped forward and had himself a night. Barksdale scored on a 67-yard run on the first play from scrimmage of the game and added a 71-yard TD later in the half. The senior needed just eight touches to rack up 221 yards rushing.

–DEANDRE ANDERSON, RB/LB – Anderson saw some backfield time in Thomas’s absence and made the most of it, rushing five times for 40 yards and a touchdown. But his biggest impact came on defense, where he intercepted two passes, one of which he returned 20 yards for a touchdown.

–JP DEETER, LB – The freshman recovered a fumble and recorded a sack and continued to show why he’s one of the city’s most promising talents.

–BRIAN WRIGHT, WR – Wright accounted for all three touchdowns for the Chargers on the night. He caught a 68-yard pass from Hunter McDaniel in the first half and a 73-yarder in the second half, and sandwiched a 12 yard touchdown run in between. Wright caught six passes for 158 yards, rushed 10 times for 49 yards, and completed a 35-yard pass to Trevor Morrow on a trick play as well.

Listen to highlights from the broadcast of the #580Preps Game of the Week:



WASHBURN RURAL 20, SEAMAN 7

A defensive struggle ensued between two hot teams, both of whom were hoping to gain momentum for the playoffs. It ended up a defensive struggle, and Washburn Rural’s “Wild Bunch” defense put the clamps on the Vikings while Jordan White scored two TDs in the second half to give the Junior Blues the victory.

Helmet Stickers:

–JORDAN WHITE, QB – White accounted for 96 yards passing and 119 rushing, and scored from five yards and one yard out in the second half to produce the winning margin for the Junior Blues.

–TYLER LADSON, FB/LB – Ladson grinded out 36 rushing yards as Rural went running back-by-committee with Jaylen Carter out injured, and blocked a punt in the fourth quarter that set up White’s second rushing touchdown.

–JOEY BLAKESLEY, DB – Made the first big defensive play in a night full of them for the Junior Blues, picking off Kobe Jones and setting up the short field with which Rural would score their first touchdown of the game.

HAYDEN 36, WELLSVILLE 0

With a district title already won, there was nothing on the line for the Wildcats but pride, and a shutout streak. Hayden left Wellsville with both of those things intact, posting their third consecutive whitewash. They outscored district opposition by a remarkable 178-13 margin and have to be considered one of the favorites as the 3A playoffs get underway.

Helmet Stickers:

–HAYDEN DEFENSE – You saw the part that said ‘third consecutive whitewash’, right? That’s one of the most impressive streaks of the season, and when you consider that both touchdowns the Wildcats allowed in district play came in the fourth quarter with the outcomes already decided, it very easily could have been five shutouts in a row. This defense is young, fast, and scary good.

LANSING 27, SHAWNEE HEIGHTS 19

The T-Birds stumbled in their final United Kansas Conference game of the season, allowing 13 fourth quarter points and struggling to keep Lansing’s offense off the field. Shawnee Heights couldn’t get their offense on track in the second half, and will hope to regenerate their running game as the playoffs get underway.

Helmet Stickers:

–CHRIS GLENN, DB – Johnny-on-the-spot for a 30-yard scoop-and-score that gave the T-Birds life in the fourth quarter, trimming their deficit to eight points.

MANHATTAN 58, HIGHLAND PARK 0

The Scots were less shorthanded than they’ve been in recent weeks, but the Indians were still too much to handle, racking up 438 total yards on their way to splitting the Centennial League title with Topeka High.