Week Five 2018 Recap, Helmet Stickers and Highlights

We’ve turned the corner into the second half of the 2018 high school football season, with teams now having their sights set on not just the league standings but also their district standings to try and give themselves the best chance to host playoff action. The scoreboards were busy this past weekend, so let’s recap the high-scoring action in the city.

WASHBURN RURAL 47, TOPEKA WEST 19

A much-improved Charger team battled the Junior Blues tough in the first half, but Rural came out of the locker room determined to put the game away quickly, and they did. The Junior Blues scored four times in the first five minutes of the third quarter – three offensive touchdowns and a pick-six – as part of a run of 40 consecutive points. Topeka West finished strong with a pair of touchdown drives and a safety, but the damage was already done by a motivated Washburn Rural squad who bounced back to improve to 4-1.

Helmet Stickers:

JORDAN WHITE, QB – It was a season-best performance for the senior as he tallied 403 yards of total offense. With his legs, White chewed up 116 yards, including a 23-yard TD run. With his arm, White dissected the Charger defense for 287 yards on 16-of-24 passing, and found Preston Williams, Cortez Sanders and Tray Tubbs for scores.

CORTEZ SANDERS, WR – Before leaving in the second half with a leg injury, Sanders was White’s preferred target on the night, catching 10 balls for 153 yards and hauling in a 31-yard touchdown.

SHAWN MARQUIS, CB – Marquis added to the third-quarter onslaught for the Junior Blues by returning a tipped pass interception 47 yards for a touchdown.

BRIAN WRIGHT, WR – Despite the loss, Topeka West continued to show promise and potency on offense, and Wright was at the center of much of that. He caught nine passes for 70 yards, including a five-yard touchdown pass from Hunter McDaniel.

Listen to highlights from the broadcast of the #580Preps Game of the Week:





TOPEKA HIGH 62, SEAMAN 21

Thursday night action at Hummer Sports Park saw the Vikings trade punches convincingly with the Trojans for the first half. But the Trojan defense stood tall to force a pair of turnovers in that half to ensure Seaman could get no closer than 20-7 at the intermission, and their offense took over in the second half, tallying 42 points to put the game away. There was no answer for the Topeka High backfield duo of Ky Thomas and Jacquez Barksdale, who… well, let’s just get to the Helmet Stickers.

Helmet Stickers:

KY THOMAS, RB – A career night for the junior saw him rack up an astonishing 305 rushing yards on 20 carries – an average of over 15 yards per touch! Thomas found the end zone on rushes of 24 and two yards as well.

JACQUEZ BARKSDALE, RB – Barksdale is rounding into form after sitting out the first two games due to KSHSAA suspension. He rushed 15 times for 223 yards – just under 15 yards per carry – and crossed the goal line four times.

KOBE JONES, QB – It was a productive evening for Seaman’s senior signal caller, who threw for 103 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 67 yards and a score. His TD run went for 65 yards in the second half.

HAYDEN 30, JEFF WEST 7

A vintage Wildcat football performance helped Hayden to a 2-0 start in district play, as they went on the road and took the life out of the Tigers in the first half with a physically dominant rushing attack. Hayden tallied 227 yards on the ground and built a 19-0 halftime lead almost exclusively on the ground, and then got the passing game clicking in the second half to eventually lead 30-0 before Jeff West scored a consolation TD late.

Helmet Stickers:

HAYDEN OFFENSIVE LINE – When the rushing game is this effective with this many different faces – six different players carried the ball, and Rory Annand, Desmond Purnell and Brady Bohannon each scored touchdowns – you have to give a shout to the big boys up front. They imposed their will against a very good opponent on the road.

TREY PIVARNIK, WR/LB – Pivarnik caught five passes for 90 yards and recovered a Jeff West fumble in the end zone for a defensive touchdown that effectively iced the game in the third quarter.

SHAWNEE HEIGHTS 30, KC WASHINGTON 14

The T-Birds got back on the winning track by getting back to moving the ball on the ground. All four of Heights’ scores came on running plays, with three of them coming in the second quarter. That quarter also belonged to the T-Bird special teams, which recovered a pair of onside kicks to keep momentum and possession firmly on their side.

Helmet Stickers:

HUNTER WOHLER, QB – Wohler shook off a tough outing against Basehor-Linwood in week four and got back to leading the T-Birds double-wing offense down the field, finishing drives with touchdown runs three times. Wohler took it to the house from two, four, and 12 yards out on the night.

JUNCTION CITY 55, HIGHLAND PARK 0

The Scots had no answer for the Blue Jays size, speed, and multi-faceted offensive attack. Junction City ran and passed effectively on their way to 264 yards and 48 points in the first half.