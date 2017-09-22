Week Four 2017 High School Football Preview

Hard to believe that we’re already a third of the way through the 2017 football season! Week number four is a pivotal week in the Centennial League title race. Here’s a breakdown of the action in the city tonight:

SHAWNEE HEIGHTS (3-0, 3-0 Centennial League) at SEAMAN (3-0, 3-0) (LIVE ON COUNTRY 106.9)

Game In A Sentence: Longtime rivals clash with nothing less on the line than the Centennial League lead.

Matchup To Watch: SHAWNEE HEIGHTS OT MARKUS DEPRIEST/CADE HOLMES vs SEAMAN DE DAKOTA ALLEN/MITCH MILLER. The Thunderbirds have created big plays off of end and off-tackle runs this season, and the play of DePriest and Holmes has been a big reason why. Allen and Miller are one of the best defensive end duos in the league, and this matchup in the trenches should be a crucial one as Seaman tries to limit long gains on the ground.

Did You Know: The Vikings started 4-0 last season, something Shawnee Heights hasn’t done since 1994, when they won their first seven games on their way to an 8-1 overall record.

TOPEKA WEST (0-3, 0-3) at HAYDEN (1-2, 1-2)

Game In A Sentence: The Wildcats look to bounce back against an improving Charger team.

Matchup To Watch: HAYDEN FB BRANDON VAN BECALAERE vs TOPEKA WEST LB JOE RANDLES/DJ JONES-WASHINGTON/WILLIE TUCKER/ELLIOT MEHRENS. After turning the ball over four times in their loss to Seaman, the Wildcats will look to control the ball much better, and that effort will start with their ground attack and leading rusher Van Becalaere. The Charger linebacking corps has shown promise this season but were gashed in the second half by Junction City – a bounce-back game from them is needed.

Did You Know: Bill Arnold is 6-0 against Topeka West in his time on the Hayden sideline, and his Wildcat teams have exceeded the 40-point mark in all six games.

MANHATTAN (2-1, 2-1) at TOPEKA HIGH (3-0, 3-0)

Game In A Sentence: It’s the rapidly improving Indians’ chance to see if they can slow down the Trojans’ tremendous offense.

Matchup To Watch: TOPEKA HIGH QB DA’VONSHAI HARDEN vs MANHATTAN PASS RUSH. Harden is coming off a career-high 222 passing yards and four TDs in last week’s romp over Emporia. If he can keep that up against Manhattan’s defense, it will give the Trojans a chance to put a number on the scoreboard that just might be untouchable no matter what the Indians generate offensively.

Did You Know: Six of the last eight meetings between these two teams have seen at least 66 total points, with at least one team scoring over 40 points each time.

WASHBURN RURAL (1-2, 1-2) at JUNCTION CITY (1-2, 1-2)

Game In A Sentence: A pivotal game for both of these 6A schools as they jockey for future playoff position and try and steer their seasons back in the right direction.

Matchup To Watch: JUNCTION CITY QB ROOSTER ADAMS vs WASHBURN RURAL LB JACK HAMILTON. Hamilton returned last week after missing two weeks due to injury, and his presence gives the Junior Blues defense an anchor and their best chance to slow Adams, the catalyst of a rushing attack that exceeded 400 yards last week against Topeka West.

Did You Know: The Junior Blues have lost five straight meetings against the Blue Jays, but three of those losses have been by a touchdown or less.

EMPORIA (1-2, 1-2) at HIGHLAND PARK (0-3, 0-3)

Game In A Sentence: The Scots hope a game against a fellow 5A school will be their chance to get on track.

Matchup To Watch: HIGHLAND PARK WR WILL WHITE vs EMPORIA DEFENSE. White has proven to be the primary threat in the Scots offense thus far, both as a rusher and a receiver. He has the speed to create problems for the Spartans defensively.

Did You Know: Highland Park’s last win over Emporia came in 2004 (51-25).