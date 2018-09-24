Week Four 2018 Recap, Helmet Stickers and Highlights

There wasn’t much city-vs-city action in Week Four, meaning the capital’s high school football teams faced teams outside the city limits, with decidedly mixed results. Here’s a recap of the week’s action, along with helmet stickers recognizing the best performers of the week.

BASEHOR-LINWOOD 50, SHAWNEE HEIGHTS 0

Although the T-Birds trailed 20-0 after one half, they had truly been more competitive than the scoreboard indicated. The defense had forced two turnovers and the visiting Bobcats were having to grind for everything they got against Heights on offense. But the second half was a Murphy’s Law kind of half for the T-Birds. They surrendered 24 points in a six-minute span in the third quarter, with Basehor-Linwood scoring a pair of defensive touchdowns and turning the game into a rout that dropped Shawnee Heights to 1-1 in United Kansas Conference play.

Helmet Stickers:

SANTIAGO SOTO, LB – In a rough outing for the defense, Soto was the group’s most impactful player, recording two tackles for a loss and forcing a fumble that Heights recovered.

TYCE BROWN, FS/P – Brown recorded 13 tackles for the T-Birds, seemingly in on every play, and also had another accidental special teams highlight when he picked up a blocked punt and ran it for a first down to sustain a first-half drive.

Listen to highlights from the broadcast of the #580Preps Game of the Week:





TOPEKA WEST 56, HIGHLAND PARK 2

The Chargers took the opening kickoff for a touchdown, but the rest of the first half was competitive, with Highland Park hanging in there with a safety and a long drive deep into West territory. It was just 13-2 in favor of West at the half, but the second half was all Chargers as they got their running game rolling, added a defensive touchdown, and pulled away for their first victory of the season.

Helmet Stickers:

JA’JUAN BENSON, KR – Make it two weeks in a row with a helmet sticker for Benson, after his second consecutive week of housing a kick return. His 76-yard burst to the end zone made an early statement for the Chargers.

JOSEPH RANDLES, LB – Randles is always around the ball on defense for West, and for the second time this season, that paid off in a trip to the end zone. Randles returned a fumble 26 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter as the West defense dominated the second half.

CLIFTON HOLLOMAN, RB – When Holloman got rolling, the rout was truly on. He rushed for a pair of third-quarter touchdowns and finished the night with 126 yards on 16 carries.

TOPEKA HIGH 56, JUNCTION CITY 28

This was a tight game for most of the night, and then all of a sudden it wasn’t anymore. Thank the usual suspects for the Trojans for that. With the game knotted at 21-21 after a Blue Jay score, Ky Thomas’ 75-yard kickoff return was the impetus for a 35-point deluge that turned a nail-biter into a beatdown.

Helmet Stickers:

KY THOMAS, KR – He’s great on offense every time out, but his special teams prowess earns him the helmet sticker this week, as his kick return TD turned the game on its ear.

EMPORIA 28, SEAMAN 6

Stop me if you’ve heard this in the recap of this week’s games before – this one was tight in the first half. The Vikings were down 7-6 in the first half and trailed by a 14-6 margin going into the locker room. But Seaman failed to find offense in the second half and a pair of Spartan touchdowns dealt the Vikings their second consecutive loss.

MANHATTAN 44, WASHBURN RURAL 7

The marquee matchup of the weekend between two unbeaten 6A Centennial League foes turned into a mismatch as Rural wasn’t able to shake off a slow start this time around. The visiting Indians buried the Junior Blues with 35 consecutive points to start the game, and outgained their hosts 503-53 in taking firm command of the league title race.