Week One 2018 Helmet Stickers

The first week of high school football is in the books, and with it, we continue the tradition of handing out helmet stickers to the best individual performances from each Friday (or Thursday!) night among the city schools.

KY THOMAS, RB, TOPEKA HIGH – With 160 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, the Trojans’ star junior was just as you remembered him right from the start in a 42-7 win over Shawnee Heights. Hard to choose which highlight was better – his stop-and-spin-and-reverse 23-yard TD run, or his cut-and-spin-and-sprint 49-yard breakaway score. This will not be Thomas’ last appearance in this feature this season.

DEANDRE ANDERSON, LB, TOPEKA HIGH – A ravenous Trojan defense forced six Thunderbird turnovers, with Anderson picking off a pair of passes.

CADE PAVLIK, CB, HAYDEN – Speaking of a pair of picks… Pavlik snared two of the four the Wildcat defense secured in their 55-3 rout of Topeka West.

COLE CHISHAM, LB, HAYDEN – Chisham had an interception of his own, and his counted for six points as he burst 95 yards for a pick-six in the final minute of the first half that effectively sealed the win for Hayden.

JORDAN WHITE, QB, WASHBURN RURAL – There must be ice water in this kid’s veins. The senior led a game-winning drive on the road at Emporia, converting on a crucial fourth down before connecting with Jaylen Carter for a 13-yard score that gave the Junior Blues their 28-24 win. It was one of four TDs White was responsible for – two through the air with 137 yards, and two on the ground with another 93 yards.

SAM PAYNE, FB/LB, SEAMAN – Payne needed only four carries to lead the Viking rushing attack with 55 yards and two scoring runs of four and 24 yards. He also led a Seaman defense that blanked Highland Park into the fourth quarter in a 56-8 win.