Week Seven 2018 Recap, Helmet Stickers and Highlights

The penultimate week of the 2018 regular season saw some of the most exciting finishes of the season, with two games involving city squads decided by a single point. Let’s relive all of that action with this week’s edition of the Helmet Stickers…

WASHBURN RURAL 55, HIGHLAND PARK 0

Rural’s offense and defense both scored plenty in Thursday night’s contest to take care of business against the Scots. The ‘Wild Bunch’ defense returned two interceptions and one fumble for touchdowns while the offense accounted for four scores of their own in the first half. It was a big bounce-back for the Junior Blues after their loss to Topeka High, and it clinched a first-round home playoff game in the 6A West bracket.

Helmet Stickers:

–JAYLEN CARTER, RB – A short evening for the Junior Blues standout junior ball-carrier, but he made it count. Carter rushed for 74 yards and two touchdowns on just seven touches.

–NATHAN GENTINE/CALEB JOHNSTON/JOEY BLAKESLEY – The defensive scorers, in that order, for the Junior Blues. First, Gentine housed a pick-six from 35 yards. Then, Johnston scooped up a fumble and rambled 32 yards to paydirt. Finally, Blakesley intercepted a pass and took it back 40 yards to the paint. A fine effort for the defense that leads the city in takeaways.

HAYDEN 20, PERRY-LECOMPTON 0

Our Friday night #580Preps Game of the Week was everything we thought it would be, with both teams trying to impose their will at the line of scrimmage and dominate on the ground. Ultimately, it was Hayden’s defense that owned the night, posting their second straight shutout and keeping the Kaws’ potent offense below 100 yards of total offense. Two fourth-quarter touchdowns allowed the Wildcats to pull away and win their fifth straight district championship.

Helmet Stickers:

–TREY PIVARNIK, WR/DE – Offensively, Pivarnik hauled in a pair of passes, including a clutch fourth-down reception on Hayden’s first scoring drive. But it was on the other side where the sophomore truly shined. He sacked Perry-Lecompton quarterbacks three times.

–DANIEL HERNANDEZ, DE – Hernandez also recorded a sack and was in the backfield harassing the passer all night long.

–DESMOND PURNELL, RB – Scored both late TDs for the Wildcats, one on a four-yard reception and the other on a four yard run.

–WILL DEVADER, FB – Hard to beat good old FB Power for efficiency on offense. DeVader rushed for 117 yards and also caught two passes for 57 yards.

Listen to highlights from the broadcast of the #580Preps Game of the Week:





TOPEKA HIGH 27, EMPORIA 26

The Trojans’ high-powered rushing attack looked mortal against the Spartans, who took the lead in the waning minutes and looked poised to deliver the upset of the season in the Centennial League. But Topeka High calmly drove the ball into field goal range, and the booming right leg of Gregorio Leonardo did the rest, knocking through a 39-yard field goal at the death to give the Trojans the one-point victory.

Helmet Stickers:

–GREGORIO LEONARDO, K – Not bad for someone who’d never played football before this fall. The exchange student from Italy still hasn’t missed an extra point this season, and he converted field goal tries of 29 and 39 yards, the latter of which was the game-winner.

–JACQEZ BARKSDALE, RB – The senior was the offensive star for the Trojans, accumulating 184 yards of total offense and scoring on an 80-yard touchdown pass from Da’Vonshai Harden in the fourth quarter.

SEAMAN 21, JUNCTION CITY 20

The Blue Jays might have been flying high after beating Manhattan the week before, but the Vikings brought them back down to earth. A pair of blocked kicks were the difference as Seaman grinded out their best win of the season. After blocking a field goal, the Vikings bled out the final seven minutes of game clock.

Helmet Stickers:

–KOBE JONES, QB – Perhaps the best performance of the senior’s career. Jones rushed for 130 yards (and it would have been more had his helmet not popped off in the middle of what would have been a long TD run in the first half) and threw for 70 on 8-of-12 passing.

–JARED KERR, DL – When one point is the difference, and that point was lost on a blocked extra point, you have to honor the player who blocked the kick – and it was Kerr through the middle that kept Junction City from reaching 21 points after a third-quarter touchdown.

DESOTO 14, SHAWNEE HEIGHTS 0

The Wildcats and Thunderbirds slogged through a defense struggle in the muck and mire at Lester Wetter Field. Two second-half touchdowns by DeSoto gave them the advantage, though the Thunderbirds showed a great deal of defensive and physical improvement in the defeat.

MANHATTAN 56, TOPEKA WEST 6

Even without star running back Kevontae McDonald, the Indians had too much firepower for the Chargers, scoring the game’s first 56 points and bouncing back from their loss to Junction City the week before.