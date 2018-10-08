Week Six 2018 Recap, Helmet Stickers and Highlights

We’re into the homestretch of the 2018 high school football season, where the contenders begin to separate themselves and teams start to really narrow their focus on their first-round playoff seeding. Two city rivalries were contested last Friday, and we recap those along with the rest of the week’s play in this week’s Helmet Stickers…

TOPEKA HIGH 63, WASHBURN RURAL 38

On a personal note, I’m hard pressed to remember covering a more entertaining game, both in my three years here in Topeka and in my broadcast career. These two squads combined to score 15 touchdowns, and the lead changed hands a staggering nine times before the Trojans took the game over in the fourth quarter. Topeka High’s 28 unanswered points earned them the win, but the final margin of victory doesn’t do the Junior Blues justice. After struggling throughout the season to start games strongly, Washburn Rural came out firing, going up 13-0 in the first quarter and leading 25-21 at the half. But it was the phenomenal Topeka High backfield that carried the day in the end, tallying 695 rushing yards and finally wearing out the Junior Blues defense late.

Helmet Stickers:

–KY THOMAS, RB – The leading rusher on the night for the Trojans with 280 yards and four touchdowns. His 50-yard score in the waning minutes was both spectacular – typically, for him – and a fitting exclamation point on the Trojans’ victory.

–JACQEZ BARKSDALE, RB – The Trojan offense has hit another gear since Barksdale’s return in week three, and they hit warp speed against the Junior Blues thanks to Barksdale’s 195 yards and three touchdowns. Additionally, he and Thomas both saw some snaps defensively, willing to go both ways in a game that called for top performances from the top talent.

–DA’VONSHAI HARDEN, QB – Maybe the scariest part of Topeka High’s performance was just how good Harden was on the ground, rushing for 220 yards and two touchdowns, including a spectacular 50-yard score. A great defense might be able to focus on one of the Trojans’ great running backs, or even commit to trying to slow both – but there’s no way you can contain all three.

–DOMINIC BERRY, DB – A game that sees 101 combined points draws a lot of attention to the offense, but let’s shout out the defensive play that really swung the game – Berry’s superb diving interception at midfield on the final play of the third quarter that set up a Trojan score and allowed them to begin to pull away.

–JORDAN WHITE, QB/DB – The Washburn Rural signal caller entered the night as the city’s leader in total offense and exited the night with the regard and respect of everyone who watched him play. White tossed for 286 yards and four touchdowns, with most coming on the run or under duress. It’s hard to pick the best of the four TDs, but I’m partial to the second, in which White shook off a sack in the backfield and had the poise to roll the opposite direction and float an inch-perfect pass to a wide-open Drew Bortz. White also ran for 110 yards and recovered a fumble on defense.

–JAYLEN CARTER, RB/KR – Carter is fast, folks. Real fast. He put that speed on display on a 40-yard TD run and an 85-yard kick return score in the first half.

–PRESTON WILLIAMS, WR – It had been a slow start to the season, production-wise, for the returning All-City wideout, but Williams is starting to remind people how dangerous he can be. He caught three of White’s TD passes, including two on which he had to show intricate footwork against the boundaries of the end zone.

Listen to highlights from the broadcast of the #580Preps Game of the Week:





SEAMAN 51, TOPEKA WEST 10

The Vikings, stinging from three straight defeats, took some frustrations out on the Chargers, racing out to a 35-0 halftime lead. Seaman controlled the game on the ground, rushing for 375 yards and seven touchdowns as a team on the night. Topeka West put some drives together and some points on the board in the second half, but couldn’t do enough to slow a Viking attack that showed signs it can click on all cylinders with the postseason approaching.

Helmet Stickers:

–SEAMAN OFFENSIVE LINE – Ten different players carried the ball for the Vikings, and five of them scored. It’s hard to single any of them out, so let’s give a call to the big guys up front who made all that production possible. The Seaman front line cleared the way for that standout performance.

HAYDEN 64, BISHOP WARD 0

The Wildcats didn’t mess around with the lowly Cyclones in improving to 3-0 in district play. Hayden hung 52 points on the board in the first half and coasted in the second 24 minutes, a fine tune-up for a de facto district title matchup with Perry-Lecompton looming this Friday.

Helmet Stickers:

–DESMOND PURNELL, RB – The sophomore was responsible for 16 of Hayden’s 64 points on the night. He rushed for touchdowns of one and 32 yards, and also ran for and caught two-point conversions.

–T.C. THOMPSON – The blowout victory gave Bill Arnold a chance to play some of his depth, and Thompson took full advantage of that opportunity. He rushed for a touchdown and returned an interception for a score.

SHAWNEE HEIGHTS 35, LEAVENWORTH 20

Continuing with the night’s theme of dominant rushing performances are the Shawnee Heights Thunderbirds, who tallied 502 yards with their ground attack in winning this United Kansas Conference affair. The T-Birds trailed in the second quarter, but stuck to their game plan and were rewarded with 28 consecutive points spanning the final three stanzas to pull away for the victory. The T-Birds are in great shape to host a first-round playoff game in Class 5A.

Helmet Stickers:

–DAVION GARDENHIRE, RB – Four different T-Birds found the end zone on the ground in the win, but none of them were Gardenhire despite the fact that his 130 yards were tops on the team among running backs. Since he didn’t get the glory of a touchdown, the least we can do is slap a sticker on his helmet for the effort.

–HUNTER WOHLER, QB – The sophomore signal caller really has things clicking. He rushed for 152 yards to lead all players and found the end zone twice, and also threw for 48 yards. His confidence has grown as the season has gone on, and Jason Swift looks to have a good one under center for some time to come.

EMPORIA 63, HIGHLAND PARK 0

The difficulties continue for the injury-plagued Scots, who were shut out for the third time in four weeks at Emporia. The Spartans wrapped up the ‘big ground game’ theme of the week with a 381-yard rushing performance as a team.