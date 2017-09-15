Week Three 2017 High School Football Preview

The high school football season blew past the quarter pole last week, with two games of the eight scheduled already in the books. As Week Three arrives tonight, we take a look at the city’s action…

HAYDEN (1-1, 1-1 Centennial League) at SEAMAN (2-0, 2-0) (LIVE ON COUNTRY 106.9)

Game In A Sentence: The unbeaten Vikings meet their first real test of the season against the feisty Wildcats.

Matchup To Watch: HAYDEN QB SAMPSON HUSTON vs SEAMAN QB KOBE JONES. So often, games like these between two similarly talented and similarly schemed teams come down to which offense makes the most plays. While both teams will hope to pound their running game effectively, the quarterbacks will be called upon to make big throws against stout defenses. Huston is a steady veteran for the Wildcats, while Jones has shown enticing potential through his first two starts for the Vikings.

Did You Know: Seaman head coach Glenn O’Neil assisted Hayden coach Bill Arnold when Arnold was the head coach at Scott City, then took over as head coach when Arnold left for Hayden and won the 2012 3A state championship.

SHAWNEE HEIGHTS (2-0, 2-0) at WASHBURN RURAL (1-1, 1-1)

Game In A Sentence: Thunderbirds look to keep their front foot in the league title race against a Rural squad smarting from a road loss.

Matchup To Watch: SHAWNEE HEIGHTS LINEBACKERS vs WASHBURN RURAL QB MICHAEL SCHURIG. Schurig, a senior, takes over as the starter under center for the injured Jordan White. He’ll have to contend with a defense that posted a shutout and forced two turnovers against Topeka West last week, a group led by middle linebackers Dane Terry and Tanner Buckley and outside linebacker Tyce Brown.

Did You Know: Heights is 2-0 for the first time since 2007, and haven’t started 3-0 since 2001 under coach Frank Crosson. They finished 6-3 that year but missed the playoffs.

TOPEKA HIGH (2-0, 2-0) at EMPORIA (1-1, 1-1)

Game In A Sentence: It’s the Spartans’ turn to see if they can slow down what looks to clearly be the league’s most explosive offense.

Matchup To Watch: TOPEKA HIGH DEFENSIVE LINE vs EMPORIA RB GABE GALINDO. Galindo ripped off 166 rushing yards in Emporia’s loss to Hayden last week. The Spartans will want to keep him going to try and keep the Trojans offense off the field. If the Trojan D-Line, led by standout DE Xavier Dunbar, can win at the point of attack, they’ll give Ky Thomas and company the chance to touch the ball plenty.

Did You Know: Topeka High has won five straight against Emporia, following a four-game losing streak in the series.

JUNCTION CITY (1-1, 1-1) at TOPEKA WEST (0-2, 0-2)

Game In A Sentence: The Chargers need to score some points, but might find the going tough against the talented Blue Jays.

Matchup To Watch: JUNCTION CITY DEFENSE vs TOPEKA WEST WR CHRIS ELLIS. Ellis is dangerous with the ball in his hands, and last week the Chargers got creative with their star senior, putting him at QB for a few plays, where he completed a pass. Further gadgetry with Ellis might be just what the struggling Charger offense ordered. It will surely keep the Blue Jays on their toes.

Did You Know: Three of the last four meetings in this series have been shutout victories for Junction City (2011, 2012, 2016).

HIGHLAND PARK (0-2, 0-2) at MANHATTAN (1-1, 1-1)

Game In A Sentence: Reports of Manhattan’s demise after Week One appear to have been greatly exaggerated, and now they’ll look to make it two straight wins against the Scots.

Matchup To Watch: HIGHLAND PARK OFFENSIVE LINE vs MANHATTAN DEFENSIVE LINE. The Scots made some plays, sustained some drives, and got on the board last week against Seaman. To build on that offensive progress, they’ll have to battle at the line of scrimmage against the big and quick Indians.

Did You Know: Since these two teams began playing as league foes in 2004, Highland Park is 0-13 against Manhattan.