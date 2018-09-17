Week Three 2018 Recap, Helmet Stickers and Highlights

The third week of the 2018 season brought us two city rivalries and some important league action. Here’s a recap of all the games, along with some helmet stickers for the best performers of the week…

MANHATTAN 49, SEAMAN 7

The Vikings slugged it out with the Indians for a quarter, but as the game wore on Seaman struggled to keep drives alive, and Manhattan’s standout running back Kevontae McDonald took the game over, finishing with four touchdowns on the ground. A pair of Viking turnovers led to late Indians scores that made the final score more flattering to the visitors.

Helmet Stickers:

DRAYTON FOSTER, TE/DE – Foster was the most impactful player in a two-way role for the Vikings, catching four passes for 37 yards and also making several tackles from his defensive end spot.

Listen to highlights from the broadcast of the #580Preps Game of the Week:



WASHBURN RURAL 33, HAYDEN 17

The Comeback Blues did it again, though the difficulty level was even higher this time around. Hayden tried to bury Rural early, flying out to a 17-0 lead, but the game’s final 33 points all belonged to the visitors. Jaylen Carter put together a monster second half on the ground for the second straight week, and Washburn Rural took the lead for good late in the third quarter, pulling away in the fourth as their veteran defense stiffened. Rural is now one of two unbeatens left in the Centennial League, and they host the other this Friday night when Manhattan comes calling.

Helmet Stickers:

JAYLEN CARTER, RB – Another monster game for the junior, who is becoming one of the most explosive offensive players in the city and league. Carter needed just 12 carries to accumulate 201 yards on the ground, and his touchdown runs went for 52, 26, and 80 yards. When Carter gets into space, he’s got an extra gear that defenders are having trouble finding.

JORDAN WHITE, QB – White racked up 146 yards of rushing and scored two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score in the third quarter as the Junior Blues pulled away. It’s ‘pick your poison’ for enemy defenses right now with White and Carter’s rushing attack.

SHAWN MARQUIS, DB – The biggest defensive play of the night belonged to the Junior Blues corner, who picked off a pass at the one-yard line in the second quarter to keep Hayden from further building their lead. It was a major momentum swing and sparked the ‘Wild Bunch’ to shut out the Wildcats from there.

BRADY BOHANNON, QB – The Hayden signal-caller has shown that he’s got the arm to make the Wildcat offense a multi-dimensional threat. He threw for 176 yards and a touchdown to Trey Pivarnik in the losing effort.

TOPEKA HIGH 66, HIGHLAND PARK 0

The Scots are visibly improving in their first season under new head coach Mike Foristiere, but they don’t have a Ky Thomas or a Jacquez Barksdale. The Trojans have both of those star running backs, and the two combined for 195 yards and four touchdowns as Topeka High scored 42 first quarter points to make short work of their city rivals. If the Trojans were feeling any ill effects from their loss at Manhattan the week before, it sure didn’t show.

Helmet Stickers:

KY THOMAS, RB – Five carries, 105 yards, three touchdowns, with one of them a breathtaking 55-yard burst. A short day at the office, but another productive one.

GREGORIO LEONARDO, K – The exchange student from Italy is taking to football nicely. He banged through all six of his extra points and converted a 22-yard field goal.

SHAWNEE HEIGHTS 20, SCHLAGLE 14

The T-Birds did something no Kansas team had been able to do in the last two regular seasons – beat the Stallions. Heights scored the only points of the second half and their defense held off the Stallions late for their second straight victory.

Helmet Stickers:

TYCE BROWN, WR/DB/P – Brown does it all for the T-Birds, but his most spectacular play came in his role as the punter. He picked up a dropped snap and took off for a long touchdown run that sparked the offense in the first half.

HUNTER WOHLER, QB – The sophomore is assuming full command of the Shawnee Heights offense. He rushed for a pair of touchdowns, including the game winner in the second half.

RAY MENDOZA, DB – Right place, right time for Mendoza, who intercepted a deflected pass late in the fourth quarter to seal the victory for the T-Birds.

JUNCTION CITY 60, TOPEKA WEST 21

The Thursday night game belonged to the Blue Jays, who scored early and often in a rout of the Chargers. Though West fell to 0-3 with the defeat, they did find some explosive plays on offense and special teams and will hope to continue some of that rhythm and momentum moving forward.

Helmet Stickers:

JAJUAN BENSON, WR/KR – A Topeka West team searching for big play threats might have found one in Benson, who returned a kick 73 yards for a touchdown and also had a 57-yard reception.