Week Two 2017 High School Football Preview

After an exciting batch of contests in Week One of the high school football season, the Friday night lights fire up again for Week Two. This week sees five games involving city schools. Here’s a preview of all five:

TOPEKA WEST (0-1, 0-1 Centennial League) vs SHAWNEE HEIGHTS (1-0, 1-0) (LIVE ON COUNTRY 106.9)

Game In A Sentence: The T-Birds look for a 2-0 start while the Chargers hope to show dramatic improvement.

Matchup To Watch: SHAWNEE HEIGHTS RB TREY JENKINS vs TOPEKA WEST DEFENSE. The T-Birds have built their offense around their running game this season, and Jenkins was the catalyst in Week One’s 21-18 win over Manhattan. The Chargers have to wrap Jenkins up and limit his impact if they want to give themselves a chance tonight.

Did You Know: The last time Shawnee Heights started a season 2-0 was 2007 (wins over Highland Park and Topeka West)

HIGHLAND PARK (0-1, 0-1) vs SEAMAN (1-0, 1-0)

Game In A Sentence: After a big win last week, Seaman searches for another against an out-numbered Scot squad.

Matchup To Watch: SEAMAN QB KOBE JONES vs HIGHLAND PARK SECONDARY. Jones was 9-21 passing in his first career start last week. The Scot defense intercepted a pass last week against Washburn Rural and will hope to pop a big play again tonight.

Did You Know: Seaman’s win last week gave them back-to-back season opening victories for the first time since 2009-10.

HAYDEN (0-1, 0-1) vs EMPORIA (1-0, 1-0)

Game In A Sentence: The Wildcats seek revenge on two fronts; for a season-opening loss, and for an upsetting defeat in Emporia last season.

Matchup To Watch: HAYDEN WR DESHAWN HANIKA vs EMPORIA RED ZONE DEFENSE. The Spartans bent but didn’t break on multiple occasions in their upset win over Junction City to open the season. For Hayden to finish drives with seven instead of three or zero, look for the 6’5″ Hanika to be targeted on big third downs and inside the 20.

Did You Know: Emporia has won three of the last four meetings, but this is just the fifth time the two schools have played since 2009.

TOPEKA HIGH (1-0, 1-0) vs JUNCTION CITY (0-1, 0-1)

Game In A Sentence: After dropping 61 points in the season opener, the Trojans hope for an encore against the Blue Jays.

Matchup To Watch: TOPEKA HIGH DEFENSE vs JUNCTION CITY OFFENSE. As impressive as the Trojans were on offense in their win over Hayden, their defense had some difficulty keeping the Wildcats out of the end zone. They’ll be tested again by a Blue Jay offense stinging from their opening loss to Emporia.

Did You Know: Last year’s 26-21 Junction City win over Topeka High was the closest game between the two schools since 1994 (29-27 Junction City).

WASHBURN RURAL (1-0, 1-0) at MANHATTAN (0-1, 0-1)

Game In A Sentence: After beating the Indians for the first time in over two decades in the 6A playoffs last year, can Rural make it two in a row?

Matchup To Watch: WASHBURN RURAL RB JAYLEN CARTER vs MANHATTAN FRONT SEVEN. Carter rushed for over 100 yards in his first start for the Junior Blues last week. Manhattan’s line and linebackers are big and physical, but Shawnee Heights showed last week that they can be moved. If Carter can find holes, Rural can control the ball and the clock.

Did You Know: Manhattan hasn’t started 0-2 in the MaxPreps Era (since 2004).