Week Two 2018 Recap, Helmet Stickers and Highlights

An exciting week two of the prep football season is in the books, with several down-to-the-wire games and fantastic (and controversial) finishes. Here’s how everything went down, with a special nod to the week’s best performers who earn the coveted Helmet Stickers for the week…

WASHBURN RURAL 34, JUNCTION CITY 24

For the second week in a row the Junior Blues used a fourth-quarter rally to win a game. Jaylen Carter’s 37-yard sprint to the end zone gave Rural the lead, and Jordan White’s 14-yard run on Rural’s next drive provided breathing room. The ‘Wild Bunch’ defense took care of the rest, forcing six turnovers on the night.

Helmet Stickers:

–JORDAN WHITE, QB – Cool as a cucumber, this young man. The senior tallied 181 yards of total offense, including 106 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, with the game-clincher coming on a 4th and one play. Oh, and he also intercepted a pass on defense. Not much he can’t do, really.

–JAYLEN CARTER, RB – After a slow start, Carter turned it on in the second half, finishing the night with 143 yards on the ground and three scores. He showed tremendous speed and patience on his scoring runs.

–DRAKE McCALL, LB – McCall was in the right place to recover two third-quarter fumbles by Junction City, and was part of a frenzied effort by the front seven that stopped the Blue Jays on their final four offensive possessions of the game.

Listen to highlights from the broadcast of the #580Preps Game of the Week:



SEAMAN 13, HAYDEN 0

A defensive struggle between these two teams saw the only touchdown of the game come on a trick play, with Braden Vawter hitting starting quarterback Kobe Jones for a 54-yard score early in the game. The Viking defense made sure that lead stood up, denying several good scoring opportunities by the Wildcats.

Helmet Stickers:

–SEAMAN DEFENSE – Yep, everybody gets one for coming up with five red-zone stops in the game and pitching a shutout against a Hayden offense that had put 55 points on the board the week before.

–BROCK HILLEBERT, K – And let’s show some love to the special teams, too! Hillebert knocked home field goals of 24 and 21 yards to give Seaman some much needed breathing room in the second half.

MANHATTAN 21, TOPEKA HIGH 20 (OT)

Slap an asterisk on this one. The videotape doesn’t lie – Ky Thomas crossed the plane before his knee went down on what would have been the game-winning two-point conversion attempt in the first overtime. The call to go for two was gutsy, and the effort by Thomas was remarkable. The Trojans deserved better – but knowing Walt Alexander and his team, they’ll use this to fuel their fire for the rest of the season.

Helmet Stickers:

–KY THOMAS, RB – Bottled up for much of the night, Thomas still managed 94 rushing yards, and showed his multi-faceted skill set by throwing a 63-yard touchdown pass to freshman Mekhi Miller on a trick play. Then there’s the matter of the two-point conversion that should have been…

SHAWNEE HEIGHTS 37, TURNER 6

The T-Birds opened United Kansas Conference play with a bang, scoring 30 unanswered points and doing so without throwing so much as a single pass. The running game and the offensive line proved overwhelming as Heights bounced back from their week one defeat.

Helmet Stickers:

–HUNTER WOHLER, QB – Making his first career start, the sophomore showed great command of the double-wing offense, rushing for 100 yards and three touchdowns on the night.

–BRANDON WALKER-LADISH, DB – Walker-Ladish stands in for the T-Bird secondary, which held Turner to 2-of-14 passing on the night. His interception late in the first half set up a touchdown that gave Heights a commanding 21-6 lead at the intermission.

EMPORIA 56, TOPEKA WEST 7

Not much went right for the Chargers, who were without starting quarterback Hunter McDaniel due to injury and couldn’t generate any offense as a result. The Chargers’ only points came on a defensive touchdown.

Helmet Stickers:

–JOSEPH RANDLES, LB – Randles always seems to be around the ball when the Chargers are on defense, and that paid off in the form of his 38-yard scoop-and-score touchdown that got West on the board in the third quarter.

SUMNER ACADEMY 36, HIGHLAND PARK 34

The Scots came agonizingly close to snapping their lengthy losing streak, but despite outscoring the Sabres over the last three quarters of the game, that streak is now at 36 games. The schedule doesn’t get easier from here but the Scots will go into the rest of their games feeling capable of competing and executing on both sides of the ball.