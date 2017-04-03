The Week in Washburn Athletics – Week of 4-3-17

Here’s a look ahead to this week’s action for Washburn Ichabod athletics…

–BASEBALL: After taking two of three from Nebraska-Kearney at home last weekend, the Ichabods (19-11, 11-9 MIAA) take the field four times this coming week. On Tuesday, they’re in Hays to try and complete a season series sweep of Fort Hays State. Washburn has beaten the Tigers on each of the last two Tuesdays, taking a 10-5 decision in Topeka last week and winning 12-8 in Hays on March 21st. On the weekend the Ichabods welcome Southwest Baptist to town for a three game series. The Bearcats are 21-9 and 11-7 in MIAA play. Game times at Falley Field are 5pm Friday, 2pm Saturday and 1pm Sunday.

–SOFTBALL: The Ichabods (18-23, 5-7 MIAA) had their schedule for last week cleaved in half by weather, as Friday’s double-header against Emporia State was washed out. Washburn earned a split with the Hornets on Saturday and welcome two league foes to Topeka for double-header action this weekend. On Friday they host Nebraska-Kearney (6-34, 3-11 MIAA), and on Saturday Fort Hays State (9-27, 2-8 MIAA) comes calling. Double-header game times are 2pm and 4pm on Friday and 1pm and 3pm on Saturday. These are the first meetings of the year between Washburn and these two conference opponents.

–TENNIS: The Ichabod women’s tennis team (8-7, 3-4 MIAA) is in action twice this week with a pair of road conference matches. They’ll visit Missouri Western on Wednesday and Emporia State on Friday. The women will be trying to snap a four-match losing skid, but number one singles player Madeline Hill has been red-hot and has already broken the Washburn single-season record for wins, with 30 victories on the campaign. As for the men (11-3, 2-2 MIAA), they’re off until this weekend, when they host Emporia State at 2pm on Saturday and travel to face Wichita State on Sunday.

–TRACK: Washburn’s men and women will be representing their league as well at the MIAA vs NSIC Showdown this week in Maryville, Missouri. The three-day meet runs Thursday through Saturday at Northwest Missouri State.

–FOOTBALL: Ichabod football wrapped up their spring practices with their spring game on Saturday. To hear exclusive interviews with head coach Craig Schurig and Ichabod players, click here.