WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


64°F
Mostly Cloudy
Feels Like 64°
Winds North 0 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear86°
65°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy82°
64°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Chance of a Thunderstorm79°
63°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Chance of a Thunderstorm78°
59°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy81°
59°

Weekend not a washout, but there will be chances to get wet

by on July 27, 2018 at 4:48 AM (3 hours ago)

Off and on chances for rain continue through the weekend.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Scattered showers continue early this morning and then it will turn partly cloudy, with a high at 85.

Tonight: Thunderstorms are possible overnight, with a low at 65.

Tomorrow: Scattered storms early and then cloudy, with a high at 84.

Sunday: Showers and a few storms will linger, with a high at 82.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high at 88. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tonight: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low at 64.

Tomorrow: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 7am and 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high at 86.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 82.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.