Weekend not a washout, but there will be chances to get wet

Off and on chances for rain continue through the weekend.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Scattered showers continue early this morning and then it will turn partly cloudy, with a high at 85.

Tonight: Thunderstorms are possible overnight, with a low at 65.

Tomorrow: Scattered storms early and then cloudy, with a high at 84.

Sunday: Showers and a few storms will linger, with a high at 82.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high at 88. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tonight: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low at 64.

Tomorrow: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 7am and 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high at 86.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 82.