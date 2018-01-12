WIBW News Now!

Wellington woman sentenced for making bomb threats so her son could stay home from school

by on January 12, 2018 at 11:08 AM

A Kansas woman who made bomb threats because she wanted her son to stay home from school and her fiance’ home from work has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison.

KAKE-TV reports 32-year-old Helen Leckrone of Wellington was sentenced Thursday to five years and nine months in prison.  She pleaded guilty in November to two counts of aggravated criminal threat.

Prosecutors say the woman called in bomb threats to Eisenhower Elementary in Wellington and Triumph Accessories in February 2017 so they could stay home for the day.

The elementary school and the business both were evacuated and Leckrone’s son and fiance’ were sent home for the day.

