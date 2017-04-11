Wendy’s Athletes of the Week – Week of 4/10/17

With the spring high school sports season upon us, the weekly crowning of our Wendy’s male and female Athletes of the Week continues.

This week we salute Seaman senior Benton McCann and sophomore Xianne Williams, both of whom had standout performances at last week’s Topeka Relays.

McCann was a double-winner in the 110m and 300m hurdles. In the 110m, he tied a personal best with a time of 15.17 seconds. McCann placed seventh at the 5A state meet in both hurdles events as a junior. He will compete collegiately at Baker University.

Williams took home three first place finishes from the Topeka Relays, winning the high jump with a height of four feet, ten inches and sweeping the 100m and 300m hurdles. It’s the second time Williams has finished in first in the high jump in a local event this season, as she was also the winner at the Jerry Beardslee Invitational at Washburn Rural two weeks ago.