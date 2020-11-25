Wendy’s Giving Back Campaign To Support Kansas Children’s Service League
There’s nothing more difficult than watching a child struggle. Kirk Williams and everyone with Legacy Restaurant Group, owners and operators of the Wendy’s Restaurants in Topeka are partnering with Alpha Media Radio in Topeka to benefit Kansas Children’s Service League for our “Giving Back program this year.
Kansas Children’s Service League (KCSL) knows that children do better when their parents are doing well. KCSL provides parent education, training, and support to prevent child abuse and strengthen the family. Their vision is that every child is raised in a loving family and lives in a safe, nurturing community.
This year we celebrate thirteen years of our Wendy’s Giving Back campaign. Each holiday season, with your help, our Wendy’s Topeka restaurants donate to an organization like Kansas Children’s Service League. After meeting with them we learned that they serve nearly 5,000 area children from birth to age 18 each year and nearly 40,000 children and caregivers across the state every year. You can see how important it is to help, so each time you dine in at a Topeka Wendy’s or visit the drive thru to try one of the new baconator breakfast sandwiches or any of Wendy’s delicious meals during the first two weeks of December, Legacy Restaurant Group iw committed to donating a minimum of $6000 to Kansas Children’s Service League (KCSL).
From all of us at Wendy’s, Legacy Restaurant Group and Alpha Media Topeka…Thank you for helping with our thirteenth annual “Giving Back” campaign and have a Merry Christmas.
You can purchase delicious menu items and help “give back” at the following Wendy’s locations:
1820 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka, KS 66604
1251 SW Gage Blvd, Topeka, KS 66604
3250 SW Topeka Blvd, Topeka, KS 66611
728 S, SW Topeka Blvd, Topeka, KS 66603
2025 N, NW Topeka Blvd, Topeka, KS 66608